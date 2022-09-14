MHT CET Result 2022: PCB, PCM Result date and time announced

MHT CET Result 2022 for PCB and PCM Date and Time Released: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2022 for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) groups at 5 pm on September 15. Candidates who appeared for the MHT CET 2022 exams can check and download their results at the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET 2022 exams for PCM group commenced from August 5 and were concluded on August 11, while the exams for PCB group were conducted from August 12 to August 20. The exams were held as Computer Based Tests (CBTs) via online mode. A re-exam was also conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra for PCM and PCB group on August 28 as some centres faced technical errors and some regions were unable to conduct the exams due to heavy rains and floods.

Once the MHT CET 2022 results are released, the authorities will conduct online MHT CET counselling 2022 for qualified candidates. Candidates have to participate in the counselling process to be considered for admission based on MHT CET 2022 result. Alongside the declaration of results, authorities will also announce the names of MHT CET toppers 2022.

Based on the ranks secured in the final merit list of MHT CET 2022, the seat allotment will be done for admission in colleges of Maharashtra. Seats will be allotted first to those with higher ranks and, therefore, such candidates will have higher chances of getting admission in their desired course and college.