Wednesday, October 27, 2021
MHT CET result 2021 today: When and where to check scorecard

MHT CET 2021 Result Link: As per the schedule, the result will be announced today at 7 pm. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result at cetcell.mahacet.org

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
October 27, 2021 2:49:51 pm
MHT CET result, MHT CET result 2021MHT CET Result 2021: Over three lakh candidates had appeared for the entrance tests (Representational Image)

MHT CET Result 2021: The State CET will release the result of the common entrance test (MHT CET) 2021 for engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses today at 7 pm. The entrance exam was conducted between September 20 to October 1. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results at cetcell.mahacet.org

As per the schedule, the result will be announced on or after 7 pm. The exams were conducted for two groups, PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology).

JoSAA counselling 2021 first allotment result released: Here's how to check

The state cell had earlier released the answer key for the exam on October 11 and students were given two days between October 12-13 to register any grievances or objections (if any). The final result will be announced based on the final answer key. 

Over three lakh candidates had appeared for the entrance tests which was a considerable drop from the last year. In 2020, a total of 5,42,431 candidates had registered for the exam as against 4,24,773 candidates this year.

After the declaration of MHT CET result, the qualified students have to appear for Common Admission Process (CAP) i.e the counselling process. The schedule for CAP will be announced soon. To participate in the CAP, candidates are supposed to register, select preferences for course and college, and upload documents as per the requirement. 

