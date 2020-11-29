MHT CET result 2020 declared, 41 scores 100 percentile

MHT CET result 2020: Check at mahacet.org (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational)

MHT CET result 2020: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has declared the result for the Maharashtra common entrance test (MHCET) 2020 today. A total of 41 students scored 100 percentile this year, eight students were in the PCM category, and four from the PCB category. Candidates who appeared for the exam which was held from October 1 to 20 and a special session on November 7 in 32 shifts can check their results at the official website, mahacet.org or mahaonline.gov.in.

#माहितीसाठी

राज्य सामाईक प्रवेश परीक्षा कक्षाकडून अभियांत्रिकी, औषधनिर्माणशास्त्र व कृषी अभ्यासक्रमाच्या प्रवेशासाठी घेण्यात आलेल्या MHT CET २०२० या परीक्षेचा निकाल आज रात्री ११ वाजता अधिकृत संकेतस्थळावर प्रसिद्ध करण्यात येईल. सदर परीक्षा ही एकूण ३८६६०४ विद्यार्थ्यांनी दिली आहे. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) November 28, 2020

As per the official data, a total of 4,51,906 candidates registered for the undergraduate entrance exam. While the exam was held in October, a special chance was given to candidates who could not appear for the entrance test to appear again in November.

A preliminary answer key was released based on which 791 objections were raised includes 180 unique question IDs. Several objections were accepted and the changes will be reflected in the final answer key. The result will be based on the final answer key. Those who have appeared for the exam can check their result by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link MHT CET under the undergraduate courses link

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will be available

A candidate who have appeared for both the groups PCM and PCB, the percentile score of physics or chemistry will not be interchanged among the groups, as per rules. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission to architecture, planning, agriculture, architecture, and pharma courses.

The result of vocational courses entrance exams will be released on December 5, state Education minister Uday Samant said in a tweet.

