MHT CET Result 2018 LIVE: Result declared at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

MHT CET Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The result of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 has been released today, on June 2, by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra in the evening. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their result at the official website – dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The exam was conducted on May 10, 2018. The exam is held for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in the various colleges in the state. Last year, DTE notified that though there will be no negative marking, however the difficulty level in maths, physics and chemistry will be at par with JEE Main. For biology, the difficulty level will be of NEET level.
Abhang Aditya Subhash has topped the exam in PCM with 195 marks. The second rank is shared by four candidates, Rathi Khushal Vinod, Ameya Dileep Zarkar, Vakharia Priyesh Rajesh and Ruchirank, each with with 191 marks. This year, a total of 16,548 candidates have scored above 100 marks in PCB. Last year, the number was 12,712. In PCM, a total of 22,844 candidates scored above 100. Last year it was 23,078 candidates.
MHT CET 2018 was conducted in offline mode and multiple choice questions (MCQ) were asked. The test had three papers – Paper I (mathematics), Paper II (physics and chemistry) and Paper III (biology which included botany and zoology). All three papers carried a weightage of 100 marks.
The subject experts had found three questions (two from mathematics and one from chemistry) defective. It was then decided to make these questions non-evaluative / invalid . On the basis of that decision, five marks have been provided as bonus to all students. The result will be available only in online mode and will be uploaded post midnight.
Among girls, Jahnvi Mokashi emerged as the topper as she scored 183 in PCB and Mona Gandhi topped in the PCM category with a score of 189.
The exam was conducted on May 10. It is conducted once a year, with examination pattern varying slightly according to the course in which a candidate is seeking admission. Till now, it was entirely based on class 12 syllabus of HSC Board (Maharashtra). But this year students also had to study Class 11 syllabus as well.
In PCB, the first rank has been obtained by Kadam Abhijit Uddhavrao with a score of 188 put of 200. Among female candidates, Jahnvi Mokashi emerged as the topper with a score of 183 in PCB and Mona Gandhi got the first rank in PCM with 189 marks.
This year, a total of 16,548 candidates have scored above 100 marks in PCB. Last year, the number was 12,712. In PCM, a total of 22,844 candidates scored above 100. Last year it was 23,078 candidates.
Abhang Aditya Subhash has topped the exam in PCM with 195 marks. The second rank is shared by four candidates, Rathi Khushal Vinod, Ameya Dileep Zarkar, Vakharia Priyesh Rajesh and Ruchirank, each with with 191 marks.
The result of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 has finally been released by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra today, on June 2. The exam was conducted on May 10, 2018 for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in various colleges in the state.
The result will be received by the authorities today and the same will be uploaded on the website tomorrow, on Sunday June 3, confirms reports.
Those seeking admission to engineering and technology degree courses had to appear for both paper I and paper II. The candidate seeking admission to pharmacy/ pharm. D degree course, have to appear for paper II as well as in paper-I and/or paper-III.
From May 25 to 27, candidates were asked to raise queries/ objections/ doubts regarding the questions and the provisional key. The subject experts had opined that three questions (two from mathematics and one from chemistry) were defective. The competent authority, on the basis of the opinion and advice of the respective subject expert decided to make these questions non-evaluative / invalid . It was then decided to allot marks for these.
Approximately 20 per cent weightage will be given to class 11 syllabus while major focus will be on class 12 syllabus (80 per cent). Last year, nearly 3.89 lakh candidates registered for the exam of which 3.76 appeared.
Only those who have passed Class 12 under HSC Board of Maharashtra and are an Indian national can apply for MHT CET exam. For engineering course, aspirants must have passed class 12 with subjects physics, mathematics, English and chemistry/biology/biotechnology/vocational subject with at least 50 per cent marks (general category). For pharmacy course aspirants need to have passed class 12 with physics, chemistry, english and one of the remaining subjects (as mentioned above) with at least 45 per cent marks.
As per the official website, the result will be released on or before June 3.
Paper 1 included questions on mathematics, paper 2 on Physics and Chemistry and paper 3 on Botany and Zoology. However, the 50 questions in each subject was divided - 10 questions from Class 11 syllabus and 40 questions from Class 12 syllabus. A total of 50 questions out of 250 were now from the syllabus of Class 11. Each subject carried a weightage of 50 marks, except mathematics, which carried a weightage of 100 marks.
An official just confirmed that the result is in its final stage and will be decalred today. Candidates should maintain their calm.
Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra had announced some changes in the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) examination this year. The major change that was brought in the examination pattern is that the question paper now contained questions from Class 11 syllabus. The overall terms and conditions remained the same. The exam was still divided in to three papers, with a total of 250 questions. Candidates still needed to appear in the same way as they used to appear in 2017, as per the course opted by them.
Once the result is released, candidates should visit the official website to check the same. They should follow the below mentioned steps to obtain their result.
Step 1: Log on to the official websiteStep 2: A new window will open, fill in your credentials and submit the sameStep 3: Your result will be displayed on the computer screenStep 4: Download the same and take a print for further use
The questions based on physics, chemistry and mathematics were slightly trickier and more application based. On the other hand, questions of biology were at par with NEET examination.
The exam is conducted once a year, with examination pattern varying slightly according to the course in which a candidate is seeking admission. Till now, it was entirely based on class 12 syllabus of HSC Board (Maharashtra). But this year students also had to study Class 11 syllabus as well.
The result will be available only in online mode. The declaration time of the same is not yet known. There was no response on contacting the authorities. Candidates are requested to keep their hall tickets/admit cards ready in order to check their respective scores. After the result is out, seat allotment will begin. Its schedule will be notified later.
Once released, candidates will be able to check the same at DTE Maharashtra's official website — dtemaharashtra.gov.in
The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra will be releasing the result of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 today, on June 2. The exam was conducted on May 10, 2018 for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in various colleges in the state.