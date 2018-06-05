MHT CET Result 2018 LIVE: Result declared at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

MHT CET Result 2018 LIVE: The exam was conducted on May 10, 2018. (Representational image) The exam was conducted on May 10, 2018. (Representational image)

MHT CET Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The result of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 has been released today, on June 2, by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra in the evening. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their result at the official website – dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The exam was conducted on May 10, 2018. The exam is held for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in the various colleges in the state. Last year, DTE notified that though there will be no negative marking, however the difficulty level in maths, physics and chemistry will be at par with JEE Main. For biology, the difficulty level will be of NEET level.

Abhang Aditya Subhash has topped the exam in PCM with 195 marks. The second rank is shared by four candidates, Rathi Khushal Vinod, Ameya Dileep Zarkar, Vakharia Priyesh Rajesh and Ruchirank, each with with 191 marks. This year, a total of 16,548 candidates have scored above 100 marks in PCB. Last year, the number was 12,712. In PCM, a total of 22,844 candidates scored above 100. Last year it was 23,078 candidates.

MHT CET 2018 was conducted in offline mode and multiple choice questions (MCQ) were asked. The test had three papers – Paper I (mathematics), Paper II (physics and chemistry) and Paper III (biology which included botany and zoology). All three papers carried a weightage of 100 marks.