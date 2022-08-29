MHT-CET 2022: Question paper to be released on September 1

The Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) today conducted the re-exam for candidates who could not complete their exams due to technical glitches and those who couldn’t appear for it due to torrential rains.

Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test will be releasing the question paper on September 1. It will also open the window for candidate response and correct answer key in candidate login on the same date. The applicants will be able to download the question paper from the official website:- mhtcet2022.mahacet.org

The window for submission of candidate grievances, objections regarding questions will be open from September 2 to September 4 till 5 pm.

The result will be available either on or before September 15.

MHT-CET is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate programmes in the domain of engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and other allied courses. It is a computer-based examination and was held in different centres across Maharashtra from August 5 to August 20.

However, due to technical glitches at some centres candidates couldn’t complete their exam. And due to heavy rains in the Vidarbha region, some candidates couldn’t reach the exam centre. Students from districts of Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur were allowed to give re-exam as they couldn’t appear for it due to heavy rainfall.

Read | MHT CET 2022 Re-Exam Admit Cards Released: Check how to download hall tickets at mahacet.org

Advertisement

On August 22, the CET announced that they will conduct a re-exam for those candidates.