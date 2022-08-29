scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

MHT-CET re-exam begins, no issues reported yet

The CET Cell on August 22, announced about re-exam for all such candidates and registration continued till August 24.

MHT CET 2022The MHT-CET, which is a computer-based entrance test, for admissions to engineering, pharmacy and agricultural courses in Maharashtra was originally held from August 5 to 20. (File image)

MHT-CET 2022: The Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is conducting the re-exam for MHT-CET on Monday in two sessions one each for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Biology) subject combinations. A total of 2242 candidates have registered for this exam.

Students who couldn’t appear for the entrance test due to technical glitches at exam centres during the alloted sessions or were not able to reach the venue due to heavy rain reported on those days will appear for the re-exam. 

Read |JEE Advanced 2022: Difficult papers to make race for IITs tougher this year, say experts

The MHT-CET, which is a computer-based entrance test, for admissions to engineering, pharmacy and agricultural courses in Maharashtra was originally held from August 5 to 20. However, complaints of technical glitches at some centres were reported due to which candidates could not complete the exam. CET Cell had to cancel the exams at various centres. 

Additionally, there were students from districts – Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur who could not reach for their exam centres due to heavy-rains on August 10 and 12. The CET Cell on August 22, announced about re-exam for all such candidates and registration continued till August 24.

Also read |WBJEE 2022 counselling registration begins; check schedule

Out of a total of 2242 candidates who have registered for the re-exam; 721 are for PCB and 1521 are for PCM. “There are candidates who are going to appear for an exam of both subject combinations. Considering this, the re-exam to was planned in two sessions, even as the number of registered candidates are less,” shared R S Jagtap, Commissioner for the CET Cell adding that his office has been careful in allowing re-exam. “While we were already aware of technical glitches, we received several emails from candidates explaining their issues in reaching exam centres. After due verification, re-test was allowed to such students,” added Jagtap.    

 

