MHT CET provisional list for admission to BE, BTech to release today

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will display the provisional allotment list for candidates who have cleared the entrance exam for engineering and fine arts admissions at mahacet.org. The provisional list for BFA is already out and that for BTech and BE courses will also be out soon. Candidates can check the same by log-in to their respective dashboards.

Candidates will also have a chance to raise grievances if any about correction required in the data displayed in the provisional merit list. The application of such candidates will be sent back to their logins for rectification, as per the official notice.

The window to raise grievances, rectify, and acceptance or rejection of grievances will be open till January 4 and the final merit list will be displayed on the official website from January 6. Thereafter, rounds of counselling will begin.

The online submission and confirmation of option form for round-I will be held from January 7 to 9 and display if allotment list based on round 1 will be out on January 13. Thereafter, “candidate shall self-verify the seat allotment made to him/her in the CAP round I by accepting declaration through his/her login and certifying that his/her claim related with qualifying marks, category, gender, reservation, specific reservation, etc. made by the candidate in the application form are correct and relevant documents uploaded to substantiate his/her claims are authentic and correct,” as per the official notice.

For queries or enquiry, candidates can contact the helpline numbers 8857954644, 8484883324, 8856860692, 9021768184 between 10 am to 6 pm.