MHT CET PCM, PCB Results 2022: Mumbai boy who is among top 13, also in top 50 of JEE Advanced

MHT CET PCM, PCB Results 2022: Ekansh Ravi Shankar from Mumbai’s Andheri is one of the 13 candidates who have scored 100 percentile in PCM group as the MHT-CET result was declared today.

The MHT-CET rank declared today was another feather in Ekansh’s hat. Though he is ecstatic about his result, his future plan is already set and MHT CET was a bonus for him. After securing an All India Rank of 49 in JEE Advanced, Ekansh is looking forward to pursue Computer Science at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

“After checking the response sheet. I was sure of having a good score in MHT-CET, but my focus has always been JEE,” said Ekansh who began preparation toward his goal from class 7 with a foundation course of the PACE Coaching Institute for the JEE. He continued his junior college studies at the PACE Science College where he prepared for JEE Main, as well as Advanced.

Ekansh thanked his older brother for pursuing their parents to start with the foundation course. “He started preparing for JEE after class 10. And realised that the foundation course is necessary,” said Ekansh. His older brother is now pursuing Business Analytics at the Imperial College of London, after completing BTech from Vellore Institute of Technology.

Unlike his brother though, Ekansh plans to remain in the field of Science. “I have not decided a career plan but will definitely be exploring something in the field of applied mathematics,” said Ekansh, who wants to tell all aspiring JEE candidates to remain consistent and focused.

The MHT CET results for PCM and PCB groups were declared today. A total of 13 students in the PCM group and 14 from PCB group scored 100 percentile.

This year, the MHT CET 2022 exams for PCM group were conducted between August 5 to August 11 and for PCB group it was conducted from August 12 till August 20 as a Computer Based Test in online mode.