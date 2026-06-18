MHT CET PCB Results 2026: Second attempt scorecards out at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET PCB 2nd attempt result declared, 2026: The State Common Entrance Test (CET), Maharashtra, has released the results of the MHT CET 2026 (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) PCB 2nd attempt group exam. The results are published on their official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The PCB second-attempt exam was held between May 10 and May 11, 2026.

To check the results, candidates must visit the official MHT CET website. Then click on ‘CET Cell PCB 2nd attempt examination result, 2026’ on the homepage and log in using the registered mail id and password. The results will be shown on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.