MHT CET PCB Results 2026: Second attempt scorecards out at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET PCB 2nd attempt result declared, 2026: The State Common Entrance Test (CET), Maharashtra, has released the results of the MHT CET 2026 (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) PCB 2nd attempt group exam. The results are published on their official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The PCB second-attempt exam was held between May 10 and May 11, 2026.
To check the results, candidates must visit the official MHT CET website. Then click on ‘CET Cell PCB 2nd attempt examination result, 2026’ on the homepage and log in using the registered mail id and password. The results will be shown on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.
The scorecards, available online, include the student’s name, roll number, application number, marks obtained, merit rank, and percentile score.
Earlier, the CET Cell also released the results for the MHT CET Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) group 1st attempt exam. A total of 11 candidates have achieved 100 percentile. Candidates who appeared for the exam were able to check the results on the official website using their registered mail ID and password.
The MHT CET PCB exam was held in online mode. The question paper consisted of 200 objective-type questions for 200 marks. The exam was conducted for 3 hours (180 minutes). There were 50 questions from Physics and Chemistry each; from Biology, there were 100 questions. For every correct answer, one mark was given, while there was no negative marking for wrong answers.
As the results are now declared, eligible candidates have to take part in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). The process will take place completely online. For this, candidates are required to register online, after which document verification takes place. Then candidates are required to submit their preferred college list. Once candidates get into their preferred college, they are advised to pay the fees and confirm it. The process consists of several rounds.