MHT CET Result 2022: Mumbai girl Tanzeel Velaskar gets 100 percentile, aims to study CSE at IIT

MHT CET PCB, PCM Result 2022 Declared: The MHT-CET results for PCM and PCB groups were declared on Thursday evening, and 13 candidates from the PCM group and 14 candidates from the PCB group scored a perfect 100 percentile. Tanzeel Velaskar from Mumbai’s Wadala is one of the 13 candidates who have scored 100 percentile in the PCM group.

A student of PACE Junior College, the 18-years old is looking forward to joining any of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to study Computer Science. “I want to pursue research work in the field of computers and my JEE Advanced score has qualified me for IIT admission,” said Tanzeel, who is sure of which branch of engineering she wants to study, and will be happy to get admission to Computer science in any IIT.

Tanzeel feels that there is no substitute to hard work. She kept all her extracurricular activities on hold for the past two years as she was preparing for the JEE. “Preparing for JEE Main as well as Advanced kept me very busy throughout these two years. Apart from regular daily activities, I preferred to keep a complete focus on studies for desired results,” said this single child of a businessman father who has chosen to become an engineer following her passion for computers.

A total of 6,05,944 candidates registered for the MHT CET exam this year, out of this, 2,82,070 candidates registered for PCM and 3,23,874 candidates registered for PCB. Out of the total candidates who registered, 4,67,379 appeared for the exam. A total of 2,31,264 candidates appeared for PCM group and 2,36,115 candidates appeared for PCB group.

As the results have been declared, authorities will now move on to the counselling process of qualified candidates.