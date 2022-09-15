MHT CET PCB, PCM Result 2022 Declared: 13 PCM, 14 PCB candidates score 100 percentile

MHT CET PCB, PCM Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra today released the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2022 for the physics, chemistry, and mathematics (PCM) and physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) groups at 5 pm. Candidates can now check their score cards at the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

This year, the MHT CET 2022 exam for PCM group was conducted between August 5 and August 11, and the PCB group exams were held from August 12 till August 20 in an online mode as a Computer Based Test (CBT). In the PCM group, this year, a total 13 students have scored 100 percentile and 14 candidates have earned the perfect score in the PCB group.

MHT CET PCB Result 2022: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org



Step 2: Tap on the MAH CET 2022 scorecard link for your PCM/PCB exam.

Step 3: Fill the required details such as application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The score card will show on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print of your result for future use.

This year, a total of 605944 (282070 in PCM and 323874 in PCB group) candidates registered for the MHT CET exam, which was much higher than last year’s number of registrations (517132). Out of 605944, 467379 (231264 in PCM and 236115 in PCB group) candidates appeared for the exams this year.

After the MHT CET PCM/PCB result, the authorities will conduct online MHT CET counselling 2022 for qualified candidates. Candidates have to participate in the counselling process to be considered for admission based on MHT CET PCB 2022 result. Aspirants can check their subject-wise scores, rank, percentile scores obtained by them in the MHT CET PCB result 2022 by visiting the official website.