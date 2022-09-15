scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

MHT CET PCB, PCM Result 2022 Declared: 13 PCM, 14 PCB candidates score 100 percentile

MHT CET PCB, PCM Result 2022: After the MHT CET PCB 2022 result, the authorities will conduct online MHT CET PCB counselling 2022 for qualified candidates.

MHT CET 2022, MHT CET PCB 2022, mahacet.org, State Common Entrance Test Cell, MHT CET PCB PCM Results 2022After the MHT CET PCM/PCB result, the authorities will conduct online MHT CET counselling 2022 for qualified candidates.(Representational image/ unsplash.com)

MHT CET PCB, PCM Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra today released the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2022 for the physics, chemistry, and mathematics (PCM) and physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) groups at 5 pm. Candidates can now check their score cards at the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

This year, the MHT CET 2022 exam for PCM group was conducted between August 5 and August 11, and the PCB group exams were held from August 12 till August 20 in an online mode as a Computer Based Test (CBT). In the PCM group, this year, a total 13 students have scored 100 percentile and 14 candidates have earned the perfect score in the PCB group.

Read |liveMHT CET Result 2022 LIVE Updates

MHT CET PCB Result 2022: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...Premium
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita SinghPremium
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita Singh
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...Premium
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...

Step 2: Tap on the MAH CET 2022 scorecard link for your PCM/PCB exam.

Step 3: Fill the required details such as application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The score card will show on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print of your result for future use.

Also read |liveCUET UG 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Universities to start counselling process once results out

This year, a total of 605944 (282070 in PCM and 323874 in PCB group) candidates registered for the MHT CET exam, which was much higher than last year’s number of registrations (517132). Out of 605944, 467379 (231264 in PCM and 236115 in PCB group) candidates appeared for the exams this year.

Advertisement

After the MHT CET PCM/PCB result, the authorities will conduct online MHT CET counselling 2022 for qualified candidates. Candidates have to participate in the counselling process to be considered for admission based on MHT CET PCB 2022 result. Aspirants can check their subject-wise scores, rank, percentile scores obtained by them in the MHT CET PCB result 2022 by visiting the official website.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 07:34:47 pm
Next Story

Post-Covid, dismal festive season for artisans due to budget cuts by Durga Puja committees

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement