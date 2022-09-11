MHT CET PCB, PCM Result 2022 Date and Time: Check release date of score cards

MHT CET PCB, PCM Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra today released the date and time for result for MHT CET PCM and PCB. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their result by visiting the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

This year, the MHT CET PCB exams 2022 were organised from August 12 to 20 and PCM exams were conducted between August 5 to 11 by the State Commission Entrance test Cell, Maharashtra.

MHT CET PCB, PCM Result 2022: Date and Time

According to the schedule released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, the PCM and PCB exam results are expected to be released at 5 pm on September 15.

The score cards of PCM and PCB exams will also be made available for candidates at the same time, as the result declaration.

Once released, candidates will have to fill credentials such as login ID, password and captcha in the login window available at the official website. After logging in, the MHT CET PCB, PCM score cards will show on the screen.

After the MHT CET PCB 2022 result, the authorities will conduct online MHT CET PCB counselling 2022 for qualified candidates. Candidates have to participate in the counselling process to be considered for admission based on MHT CET PCB 2022 result. Aspirants can check their subject-wise scores, rank, percentile scores obtained by them in the MHT CET PCB result 2022 by visiting the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.