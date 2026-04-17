MHT CET PCB admit cards 2026 released at cetcell.mahacet.org; exams begin April 21

The MHT CET 2026 PCB exam for Session 1 is scheduled from April 21 to 26, 2026. A second session is scheduled for May 10 and 11, 2026, for PCB candidates. (Express Photo/ representative)

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has released the admit card for the MHT CET 2026 PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group, with the examination scheduled to begin on April 21 and run through April 26, 2026. Candidates can download their hall tickets by logging into the official portal at cetcell.mahacet.org using their registered email ID and password. The admit card release comes close on the heels of the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) hall ticket, which was issued on April 7.

Candidates must visit cetcell.mahacet.org and log in using their registered email ID and password. Once on the dashboard, they should click on the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ or ‘Get Admit Card’ link, verify all details on the screen, download the PDF, and take a colour printout. The admit card is not sent through email or post and can only be downloaded online from the official website. A digital copy on mobile will not be accepted at the exam centre.