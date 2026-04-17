MHT CET PCB admit cards 2026 released at cetcell.mahacet.org; exams begin April 21

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has released the admit card for the MHT CET 2026 PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group, with the examination scheduled to begin on April 21 and run through April 26, 2026. Candidates can download their hall tickets by logging into the official portal at cetcell.mahacet.org using their registered email ID and password. The admit card release comes close on the heels of the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) hall ticket, which was issued on April 7.
Candidates must visit cetcell.mahacet.org and log in using their registered email ID and password. Once on the dashboard, they should click on the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ or ‘Get Admit Card’ link, verify all details on the screen, download the PDF, and take a colour printout. The admit card is not sent through email or post and can only be downloaded online from the official website. A digital copy on mobile will not be accepted at the exam centre.
Upon downloading, candidates must carefully verify their name, photograph, roll number, application number, exam date, shift timing, and the complete address of their allotted exam centre. Any discrepancy should be reported to the CET Cell helpdesk immediately.
The MHT CET 2026 PCB exam for Session 1 is scheduled from April 21 to 26, 2026. A second session is scheduled for May 10 and 11, 2026, for PCB candidates.
The examination is conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across more than 120 cities in Maharashtra in two daily shifts — morning from 9 am to 12 noon pm and afternoon from 2 pm to 5 pm.
The PCM exam schedule was revised due to a clash with national-level tests, with no exam held on April 12, 2026. All PCM candidates were advised to re-download their admit cards and verify their updated exam date and shift.
MHT CET serves as the gateway for undergraduate admissions to engineering, pharmacy, and allied health sciences programmes across government and private colleges in Maharashtra. Candidates facing difficulty accessing the portal can contact the CET Cell helpdesk or raise a grievance through the official portal.