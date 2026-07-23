MHT CET: No more institutional rounds for MBBS admissions in Maharashtra private colleges

Until now, seats left vacant after CAP rounds were surrendered to colleges, which ran their own institutional rounds before the admission deadline. (Express photo/ representational)

In a significant overhaul of medical admissions in Maharashtra, the state government has abolished the institutional round for undergraduate medical and dental admissions in private colleges, bringing all seat allotments under the centralised counselling process run by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell.

The government has also introduced a penalty to curb seat blocking. Candidates allotted a seat in the final round who fail to join, leaving it vacant, will be barred from undergraduate medical and dental admissions in Maharashtra for the next two academic years.

The Medical Education and Drugs Department notified the revised rules on Thursday, saying all admissions, including stray vacancy rounds, will now go only through the Common Admission Process (CAP) run by the CET Cell. This ends the long-standing practice of private colleges holding separate institutional rounds to fill vacant seats at the end of the admission cycle, a process students, parents and activists had criticised as opaque, prone to arbitrary allotments and excessive fee demands.