MHT CET Law result 2019 declared, steps to check

MH CET Law result 2019: The results of Maharashtra law entrance examinations (MH CET 2019) was declared. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in.

The Law entrance examination was conducted on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

MHT CET Law result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The expected cut-off for students of Maharashtra would be around 95-100 for GLC and ILS and for outside Maharashtra Students (OMS), it could be close to 105-108 for GLC and ILS.

The paper had a total of 150 questions spread across five sections- English, General Knowledge, Mathematics, Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning and Logical and Analytical Reasoning.