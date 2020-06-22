Maharashtra postpones CET, other state level entrance exams

Maharashtra postpones state entrance exams (File Photo) Maharashtra postpones state entrance exams (File Photo)

Citing the rising cases of coronavirus as reason, the Miniter of Higher Education and Technical Education, Maharashtra, Uday Samant, through a tweet informed that the state has postponed several entrance exams conducted by CET. The entrance test will be held once the situation gets better. Thus, the new dates to hold these exams are yet to be announced.

This decision is likely to impact over 5 lakh students across the state who appear for different entrance exams. Maharashtra CET for undergraduate admission was to be held from July 4. This too stands postponed. For every one lakh population, there are 30.04 coronavirus cases in India, as per the data provided by the Health Ministry. India has so far witnessed over 4.25 lakh cases. Maharashtra had registered among the highest number of cases in India.

महाराष्ट CET च्या माध्यमातून उच्च व तंत्र शिक्षण विभागांशी संबंधित विविध व्यावसायिक विषयांच्या प्रवेश परीक्षा घेण्यात येतात. COVID 19 चा वाढता प्रादुर्भाव बघता विद्यार्थ्यांच्या आरोग्याच्या दृष्टीने या सर्व परीक्षा पुढे ढकलण्यात येत आहेत. नवीन तारखा भविष्यात सांगण्यात येतील. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) June 22, 2020

Several students had been expressing concerns over conducting these exams amid the pandemic. These students have reverted to the minister’s tweet with messages expressing gratitude.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had also cancelled holding of final year exams as well. The state had provided students with an opportunity to appear for the exams in a later stage, in case they are not happy with the score given through internal assessment. This too, was announced after several days of online protest by students, teachers and parents.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai high court has also asked state and centre to decide on pending CISCE board exams which were to begin from July 1. CISCE has given the choice of appearing for the exams to students. Those who do not wish to sit for the CISCE exam will be awarded marks based on internal assessment.

