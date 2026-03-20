MHT CET Exams 2026: In a first, two admit cards to be released; exams begin March 24

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will introduce a key change in MHT CET 2026 by issuing two separate admit cards to candidates for the first time, in line with the newly adopted two-attempt exam format. Under the revised system, candidates who opt to appear for both attempts will receive separate hall tickets for each session. The first MHT CET admit card will be provisional and will be released earlier with the city slip intimation.

The CET Cell will issue the MHT CET admit cards online at cetcell.mahacet.org. The candidates will be able to download them using their login credentials. For more updates on MHT CET syllabus, admit cards, and more, the candidates can check IE Education.