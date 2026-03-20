MHT CET Exams 2026: In a first, two admit cards to be released; exams begin March 24

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will introduce a key change in MHT CET 2026 by issuing two separate admit cards to candidates for the first time, in line with the newly adopted two-attempt exam format. Under the revised system, candidates who opt to appear for both attempts will receive separate hall tickets for each session. The first MHT CET admit card will be provisional and will be released earlier with the city slip intimation.
The CET Cell will issue the MHT CET admit cards online at cetcell.mahacet.org. The candidates will be able to download them using their login credentials. For more updates on MHT CET syllabus, admit cards, and more, the candidates can check IE Education.
The CET 2026 schedule will commence from March 24, while the MHT CET for PCM and PCB groups will be conducted in multiple sessions across April and May.
The introduction of two attempts aims to provide students with an additional opportunity to improve their scores. For candidates appearing in both sessions, the best score will be considered for admission.
As per standard procedure, candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre, as entry without it will not be allowed.
According to data released by the CET Cell, a total of 7,60,981 candidates registered for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group, while 3,81,629 students applied for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group. Combined, registrations have reached 11.42 lakh this year, marking a significant surge compared to previous years.
A key trend emerging from the data is the steady rise in PCM registrations, which has accelerated notably in 2026. In 2025, 4,64,262 candidates had registered for the PCM group. This year, the first attempt alone saw 4,74,656 registrations—an increase of 10,394 candidates, or about 2.24 per cent.
With registrations from the second attempt included, the total number of PCM applicants has climbed to 7,60,981, highlighting a substantial expansion in overall participation.