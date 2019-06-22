MHT-CET 2019: Counselling registrations cancelled, new dates to be released soon

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has cancelled the registrations done till date amid protest from students who were facing difficulty in the registration process and document verification for MHT CET.

Counselling for MHT CET started on June 17, 2019. Candidates were allowed to register for admission to B.Tech, BE, B.Pharm, Pharm.D and B.HMCT courses till June 21, 2019.

The results of MHT CET 2019 was declared on June 4, 2019. Priyant Jain topped the examination with 99.987 per cent. Besides Jain, Kimaya Shikarkhane of Mumbai and Siddhesh Agarwal from Amravati have emerged as the MHT CET toppers of this year with a score of 99.98 per cent.

The exam for entrance to state-based colleges in different fields including engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and fisheries were conducted from May 15 to May 18, 2019.

A notice displayed on the CET website says that students have been informed that all registrations done so far for admission to undergraduate courses for the academic year 2019-2020 have been cancelled.

The notice also says that new registration and document verification dates will be announced soon.

Candidates are advised to check the website mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in for latest updates.