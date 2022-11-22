scorecardresearch
MHT CET Counselling: 3-year LLB Round 2 seat allotment result revised

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The seat allotment list released on November 21 was cancelled as one college had not informed the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) about the withdrawal of one division.

mht cet 2022, mht cet 2022 counsellingMHT CET Counselling Express photo by Deepak Joshi

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra today released the revised seat allotment list for 3 year LLB round 2 counselling. Candidates can check the revised result at the official website – llb3cap2.mahacet.org

Candidates who are allotted seats for admission to colleges in round 2 have to accept the seat and report to the allotted college between November 22 and November 25.  Round 2 registration process for 3 year LLB programme started on November 10. 

The admission process under CAP round 2 will conclude on November 28 and the final round for vacant CAP seats will commence from November 29.

 

