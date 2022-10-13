scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Final merit list released for 5-year LLB programme

Maharashtra CET 2022, LLB 5 years: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their final rank and merit list at the official MH CET website — llb5cap22.mahacet.org.

MHT CET, MHT CET exam, MHT CET LLB programme, MHT CET merit listThe first seat allocation list is scheduled to be released on October 15. (Representative image)

Maharashtra CET 2022, LLB 5 years: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, MaharashtraMumbai today released the final merit list for the MHT CET five year LLB 2022 programme. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their final rank and merit list at the official MH CET website — llb5cap22.mahacet.org.

Now, the candidates who appear on this final merit list will be considered for the seat allocation. The first seat allocation list is scheduled to be released on October 15.

MHT CET 5 year LLB: How to check final merit list 

Step 1: Visit the official MHT CET website for the 5 year LLB programme — llb5cap22.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the section for the final merit of MS and OMS categories.

Step 3: Click on the link for the relevant list.

Step 4: The final merit list will appear in form of a PDF. Candidates will have to locate their name, roll number and rank.

Step 5: Download and save the merit list for future reference.

Candidates will also be able to check their admission status by logging in to the CAP portal. For that, aspirants will have to key in their application number and date of birth to login.

A few days ago the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, Mumbai released the provisional alphabetical list for counselling of the Maharashtra state candidates who have registered for CAP process.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 12:58:52 pm
