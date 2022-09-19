scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP portal launched, admission details to be released soon

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Candidates who have qualified for the counselling round can now check the portal at the official MHT CET website — cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Counselling 2022, MHT CET counselling, MHT CETMHT CET Counselling 2022: The portal will soon release more details about the counselling process. (Representative image)

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra today launched the portal for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates who have qualified for the counselling round can now check the portal at the official MHT CET website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

When candidates visit the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org — they will be able to see the links for CAP portal on the home page. Upon clicking on the portal link, the candidates will be redirected to the portal page which will feature list of available courses. The portal will soon release more details about the counselling process.

MHT CET PCM, PCB Results 2022 |MHT CET PCM, PCB Results 2022: Mumbai boy who is among top 13, also in top 50 of JEE Advanced

The State Common Entrance Test cell had recently released the score for the physics, chemistry, and mathematics (PCM) and physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) groups. In the PCM group, this year, a total 13 students have scored 100 percentile and 14 candidates have earned the perfect score in the PCB group.

This year, a total of 605944 (282070 in PCM and 323874 in PCB group) candidates registered for the MHT CET exam, which was much higher than last year’s number of registrations (517132). Out of 605944, 467379 (231264 in PCM and 236115 in PCB group) candidates appeared for the exams this year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAMPremium
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAM

Now, the authorities will conduct online MHT CET counselling 2022 for qualified candidates. Candidates have to participate in the counselling process to be considered for admission based on MHT CET PCB 2022 result.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-09-2022 at 12:50:35 pm
Next Story

Watch: Dog chained to SUV dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered against driver

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement