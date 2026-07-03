MHT CET CAP 2026 BTech, MBA registration starts at cetcell.mahacet.org

Candidates have to fill up the form at official website. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representative)

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has begun to accept online applications for the counselling process of MHT CET CAP 2026. Interested candidates can apply for CAP BTech and MBA counselling at their official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The deadline to apply for the counselling process is till July 12, 2026. The final merit list for both engineering and management courses will be released on July 20, 2026.

Students who have qualified in the MHT CET 2026 exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process. The process consists of candidate registration, document verification, choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted institute.