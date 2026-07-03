MHT CET CAP 2026 BTech, MBA registration starts at cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has begun to accept online applications for the counselling process of MHT CET CAP 2026. Interested candidates can apply for CAP BTech and MBA counselling at their official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The deadline to apply for the counselling process is till July 12, 2026. The final merit list for both engineering and management courses will be released on July 20, 2026.
Students who have qualified in the MHT CET 2026 exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process. The process consists of candidate registration, document verification, choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted institute.
The table below consists of the application fees for the MHT CET 2026 counselling process:
|Candidate Category
|Counselling fees
|MHT CET MBA CAP fees
|General category, outside Maharashtra State applicants, and Children of Indian workers in Gulf Countries
|Rs 1300
|Reserved category from Maharashtra State and Persons with Disabilities applicants from Maharashtra
|Rs 1000
|MHT CET BTech CAP fees
|General category, outside Maharashtra State applicants, and Children of Indian workers in Gulf Countries
|Rs 1300
|Reserved category from Maharashtra State and Persons with Disabilities applicants from Maharashtra
|Rs 1000
As per the official notice, those who have registered for the MHT CET 2026 do not need to pay the CAP admission registration fees. However, students who are willing to take admission based on JEE Main 2026, NETT UG, CAT, CMAT, XAT, ATMA, MAT, or GMAT marks are required to pay the admission fees.
To apply for the counselling process, candidates have to follow the steps mentioned below
Step 1: Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org
Step 2: Click on the “BTech or MBA CAP 2026” link.
Step 3: Create a new account using your mail ID, mobile number, and personal details.
Step 4: Fill in the required academic details and the MHT CET exam score.
Step 5: Upload the documents required for online verification.
Step 6: Pay the required fees for registration.
Step 7: Submit the application form and download the fee receipt upon confirmation.
Candidates are advised to complete the registration process and fill in their preferred choices before the deadline to avoid any kind of technical or other issues at the last moment.