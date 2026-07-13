MHT CET B.HMCT, M.HMCT 2026: Registration for CAP round open, last date July 19

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has begun the online registration and application process for admission to first-year B.HMCT (four-year) and first-year M.HMCT Integrated (five-year) courses in Hotel Management and Catering Technology for the academic year 2026-27, through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

According to the admission notice issued by the CET Cell on July 9, 2026, candidates can register online, fill out and submit the application form, and upload the required documents till July 19, 2026, up to 5 pm. Candidates who have not yet applied for the CAP round are advised to complete their registration within the given schedule at dmhmct2026.mahacet.org.in.

Eligibility and fees

Candidates applying under the Maharashtra State, All India, or Jammu and Kashmir/Ladakh migrant candidature categories must be citizens of India and should have passed the 10+2 examination or its equivalent with at least 45 per cent marks in aggregate (40 per cent for candidates from Reserved Categories, Economically Weaker Section and Persons with Disabilities belonging to Maharashtra State), along with a non-zero score in MAH-BHMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET-2026 or a valid NCHM JEE score, depending on the candidature category.

Candidates who have already registered for MAH-BHMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET-2026 are not required to pay any additional registration fee.

Other eligible candidates who have qualified NCHM JEE but have not registered for the state CET must pay an application fee of Rs 1,300 for General category candidates, and Rs 1,000 for Reserved Category, PWD, Orphan and Transgender (Other) candidates, payable only through online modes such as credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI.

The notice further states that candidates belonging to reserved categories must submit the requisite validity or eligibility certificates at the time of document verification, failing which they will be treated as General category candidates for CAP admissions.

How to apply

Interested candidates can apply through the official website, http://www.mahacet.org. The steps to apply are as follows:

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Step 1: Visit the official MHT CET website: dmhmct2026.mahacet.org.in

Step 2: Click on the CAP Admission link

Step 3: Click on the B.HMCT and M.HMCT counselling link.

Step 4: Candidates should then log in using their credentials, enter all required details, fill in their choices for allotment, and finally save and submit the application.

Document verification process

As per the notice, candidates can choose between two modes of document verification — E-Scrutiny or Physical Scrutiny — while filling the online form.

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Candidates who opt for E-Scrutiny need not visit any centre in person; their application and scanned documents will be verified and confirmed online by the designated E-Scrutiny Centre. If an error is found during verification, the application will be reverted to the candidate’s login for correction and resubmission.

Candidates who opt for Physical Scrutiny must visit their selected facilitation centre with the required documents during their allotted time slot to verify and confirm their application. Verification and confirmation of application forms, under either mode, must be completed by July 20, 2026, up to 5 pm.

Merit list and grievance schedule

The provisional merit list for Maharashtra State and All India candidates will be displayed on the website on July 22, 2026.

Candidates will be able to raise grievances regarding corrections in the data shown in the provisional merit list from July 23 to July 25, 2026, up to 5 pm, through their login. Those who opted for physical scrutiny will need to visit the facilitation centre to resolve grievances.

The final merit list for Maharashtra State and All India candidates will be published on July 28, 2026.

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The CET Cell has noted that the schedule is provisional and may be revised under unavoidable circumstances, with any changes to be notified on the official website.

For queries, candidates can contact the helpline numbers +91-9175108612 or 1800-2098851, available between 10 am and 6 pm, or use the messaging/ticketing system available within the candidate login on the CAP portal.