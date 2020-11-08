MHT-CET result, answer key release update, check schedule

Check MHT-CET result at cetcell.mahacet.org. Representational image

MHT-CET result 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MHT-CET) has released the schedule for releasing answer keys and result. The question paper and answer keys will be released on November 10, the candidates can raise objections on it till November 12, and the result will be announced by November 28.

The CET exams for both PCM and PCB group were held from October 1 to 20. The candidates who had appeared in the entrance can check and download the result through the website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT-CET result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the download ‘result link’

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number, other credentials

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

MHT CET is conducted for admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy. MAH – MBA/MMS CET 2020 is held for admissions in Master in Business Administration and Master in Management Studies. MAH-MCA-CET 2020 is held for admissions in Master in Computer Applications.

MAH-M.Arch-CET 2020 is conducted for admissions in Master of Architecture and MAH-B.HMCT 2020 is conducted for admissions in Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology. MAH-M.HMCT 2020 is held for admissions Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology.

