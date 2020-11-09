MHT-CET answer keys to be released tomorrow, here’s how to raise objections

Check and download the answer key through the website- cetcell.mahacet.org. Representational image

MHT-CET answer key 2020: The answer keys for the state common entrance test cell, Maharashtra (MHT-CET) will be released on November 10. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can raise their objections on answer key till November 12.

The online window to challenge answer key will be available at cetcell.mahacet.org, and the candidates can do so by paying a sum of Rs 1,000. The result will be announced by November 28. The CET exams for both PCM and PCB group were held from October 1 to 20.

MHT-CET 2020: How to download answer keys

Step 1: Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the link

Step 3: You will be redirected to the homepage of the official website

Step 4: Now click on the ”View MHT-CET 2020 Answer Key”

Step 5: Select your exam version according to the subjects

Step 6: Click on the exam version

Step 7: The answer will now be displayed on the computer screen

Step 8: Download the answer key and take a print out.

The state level examination was conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra for the candidates who want to get admission in the undergraduate courses for agriculture, pharmacy, engineering and technology. It is managed by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra.

