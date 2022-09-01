scorecardresearch
MHT CET 2022 Answer Key releasing today: Check steps to download

MHT CET 2022 Answer key: Candidates who have any complaints regarding the answer key can raise their objections between September 2 and September 4 till 5 pm.

Candidates can download their answer keys at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the MHT CET Answer Key 2022 at its official website -cetcell.mahacet.org today. The answer key will be available for the appearing candidates to cross-check their answers. Along with the answer key, the cell will also release the shift wise question papers and candidates’ response sheets.

Read |JEE Advanced 2022 Response sheets releasing today; check steps to download

Following the release of the answer key, the candidates will be allowed to send their feedback on the preliminary answer key to the CET Cell. Candidates who have any complaints regarding the answer key can raise their objections between September 2 and September 4 till 5 pm.

Steps to Download MHT CET Answer Key 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of MAHACET on cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Tap on MHT CET Answer Key 2022 link displayed on the home page.

Step 3: Fill the required details and click on submit.

Step 4: The answer key will show on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the answer key for further reference.

MHT CET 2022 result along with candidates’ scorecards will be announced on or before September 15. The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is a state level engineering entrance exam. MHT CET exam is conducted by State CET Cell Maharashtra. It is an entrance exam for admission to B.Tech, Pharm D, and UG Agriculture courses in Maharashtra Colleges.

 

