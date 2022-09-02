MHT-CET Answer Key 2022: Objection window activates today, know steps to challenge

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will activate the MHT CET 2022 answer key objection window today i.e. September 2. Objections can be raised by the candidates against the MHT CET answer key at the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra State CET Cell released the MHT CET 2022 answer key for PCM and PCB group on September 1 and invited challenges from candidates between September 2 and September 4. Furthermore, the State Cell has also released the candidate response sheets alongside the answer key.

MHT CET Answer Key: Steps to Challenge

Step 1-Go to the official website- mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

Step 2-Tap on the ‘Answer Key Challenge’ link

Step 3-Fill the log in credentials such as application number and password.

Step 4-Choose the desired exam group and MHT CET answer key.

Step 5-Cross check answer key and your responses.

Step 6-Proceed to raise challenge (if any) by selecting the question ID to be challenged.

Step 7-Deposit the objection fee of Rs 1000/- and press submit.

Step 8- Download and take a print out of the receipt for future use and reference.

Candidates who choose to challenge the MHT CET answer key 2022 will have to upload the appropriate documents supporting their claim. Moreover, aspirants will have to pay the required MHT CET answer key challenge fee.

The CET Cell Maharashtra will examine all the objections raised by the students before the declaration of result. The MHT CET 2022 result will be prepared based on the final answer key of MHT CET 2022