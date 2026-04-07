MHT CET Admit Card 2026 (PCM): How to download hall ticket at cetcell.mahacet.org; exam from April 11

MHT CET Admit Card 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the MHT CET 2026 admit card for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group today, April 7. Candidates who have registered for the state engineering entrance examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org — using their login credentials.

As per the official notification and exam schedule available at the MH CET website, the admit card will be made available online only, and no candidate will receive it via post or email. Applicants must log in using their application number and password to access and download the document. For more details on MHT CET PCM, PCB admit card, syllabus, city slip, and other details, click here.