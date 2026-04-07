MHT CET Admit Card 2026 (PCM): How to download hall ticket at cetcell.mahacet.org; exam from April 11

MHT CET Admit Card 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the MHT CET 2026 admit card for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group today, April 7. Candidates who have registered for the state engineering entrance examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org — using their login credentials.
As per the official notification and exam schedule available at the MH CET website, the admit card will be made available online only, and no candidate will receive it via post or email. Applicants must log in using their application number and password to access and download the document. For more details on MHT CET PCM, PCB admit card, syllabus, city slip, and other details, click here.
This year, MHT CET will be held twice, therefore, the result is expected by May.
The MHT CET 2026 PCM examination is scheduled to be conducted from April 11 onwards in multiple shifts. The hall ticket is a mandatory document for entry to the examination hall, and candidates will not be allowed to appear for the test without it.
The MHT CET admit card will contain key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, shift timing, and the address of the allotted test centre. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned on the hall ticket after downloading it. In case of discrepancies, they should immediately contact the CET Cell authorities for correction.
Along with the admit card, candidates must carry a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre for verification purposes. Electronic copies of the admit card will not be accepted; only a printed copy will be considered valid on the exam day.
Earlier, the CET Cell had issued the city intimation slip to inform candidates about their allotted exam city, while the detailed centre information is provided through the admit card.
The MHT CET is a state-level entrance examination conducted annually for admission to undergraduate engineering and technology programmes across Maharashtra. This year, the exam is being held in multiple sessions, giving candidates flexibility and an additional opportunity to improve their scores.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates and download their admit card as soon as it is released to avoid last-minute issues.