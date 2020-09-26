MHT CET admit card 2020 released: Steps to download, important instructions

MHT CET to be held from October 1. (Representational image)

MHT CET admit card 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the admit card or hall ticket for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020. Candidates can download the same from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

It is mandatory to bring the admit card to the exam hall for verification. The entry slot, venue, and other instructions will be mentioned on the admit card. This year’s exam will be held amid social distancing norms. Candidates will be allowed to staggered entry and exit. Further wearing masks and bringing sanitiser is also mandatory.

MHT CET admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

The admit cards have been released for PCB group of the MHT CET 2020 exam. The exam is scheduled to be held on October 1-3 and October 4-9. A separate notice will be published regarding the download of PCM group admit cards.

MHT CET is conducted for admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy. MAH – MBA/MMS CET 2020 is held for admissions in Master in Business Administration and Master in Management Studies. MAH-MCA-CET 2020 is held for admissions in Master in Computer Applications. MAH-M.Arch-CET 2020 is conducted for admissions in Master of Architecture and MAH-B.HMCT 2020 is conducted for admissions in Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology. MAH-M.HMCT 2020 is held for admissions Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology

