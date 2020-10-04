MHT CET admit card 2020 released for PCM group, here’s how to download

MHT CET hall ticket is available to download at cetcell.mahacet.org. File

MHT CET admit card 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the admit card or hall ticket for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for PCM group. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket from the website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

The CET exam for PCM group will be held from October 4 to 9, while the exams for PCB group conducted from October 1 to 3.

MHT CET admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

MHT CET is conducted for admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy. MAH – MBA/MMS CET 2020 is held for admissions in Master in Business Administration and Master in Management Studies. MAH-MCA-CET 2020 is held for admissions in Master in Computer Applications.

MAH-M.Arch-CET 2020 is conducted for admissions in Master of Architecture and MAH-B.HMCT 2020 is conducted for admissions in Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology. MAH-M.HMCT 2020 is held for admissions Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd