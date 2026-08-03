MHT CET Admissions 2026: Registration starts for UG pharmacy courses at ph2026.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has opened registrations for admission to first-year B.Pharmacy and Pharma.D courses through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Candidates can apply for admission into these undergraduate pharmacy courses for the academic year 2026-27 at the official website of the CET Cell – ph2026.mahacet.org. Along with the registration forms, candidates are also required to upload all the required documents on the above-mentioned portal.

As per the schedule, the registration window will remain active for candidates to submit their applications till August 10, up to 5 pm. After the successful submission of the application, candidates will need to appear for the document verification process either online or in physical mode. The document verification process for the candidates seeking admission in the pharmacy courses has started from August 1. Registered candidates must complete the verification process before 5 pm on August 11; otherwise, their application will automatically get cancelled.