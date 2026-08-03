MHT CET Admissions 2026: Registration starts for UG pharmacy courses at ph2026.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has opened registrations for admission to first-year B.Pharmacy and Pharma.D courses through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Candidates can apply for admission into these undergraduate pharmacy courses for the academic year 2026-27 at the official website of the CET Cell – ph2026.mahacet.org. Along with the registration forms, candidates are also required to upload all the required documents on the above-mentioned portal.
As per the schedule, the registration window will remain active for candidates to submit their applications till August 10, up to 5 pm. After the successful submission of the application, candidates will need to appear for the document verification process either online or in physical mode. The document verification process for the candidates seeking admission in the pharmacy courses has started from August 1. Registered candidates must complete the verification process before 5 pm on August 11; otherwise, their application will automatically get cancelled.
Candidates opting for the e-Scrutiny mode for document verification can complete the entire process online and will not be required to visit an E-Scrutiny Centre. As per the official information brochure, the facilitation centre will verify the documents submitted online. Once approved, the verification status and acknowledgement receipt will be made available through the candidate’s login. If any discrepancy is found, the application will be returned to the candidate, who will have to make the required corrections and resubmit it within the specified schedule.
Candidates opting for physical scrutiny will have to visit the Physical Scrutiny Centre selected by them on the scheduled date and time, along with all required documents. The centre will verify the documents and approve the application after submission. Candidates will subsequently receive an acknowledgement receipt.
The CET Cell will release the provisional merit list on August 13 on its official website. Candidates will have to check their details in the list and raise grievances, along with supporting documents, by August 17 if they find any errors. The final merit list containing the names of shortlisted candidates will be released online on August 19.