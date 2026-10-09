MHT-CET 2027: No December exam, both attempts now after Class 12 boards

While the CET cell is yet to declare a final schedule, both attempts are likely to be held between March and May, at least four weeks apart. A candidate's best score of the two will be considered for admission. (Express photo/ representational)

Starting this year, both attempts of the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses will be held after the Class 12 board examination.

The higher and technical education department said the decision followed consultation with parents, admission counsellors and others who had raised concerns that the first attempt, likely in December, was too close to the Class 12 Board exam.

While the CET cell is yet to declare a final schedule, both attempts are likely to be held between March and May, at least four weeks apart. A candidate’s best score of the two will be considered for admission.