MHT CET 2026 result for BHMCT, BCA, BBA, BMS, BSc nursing and other courses declared

Eligible candidates name have appear in the merit list. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ Representative)

MHT CET 2026 result declared: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the results for the MHT CET 2026 for hospitality and tourism, management, and nursing students. Candidates who appeared for BHMCT, BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM, MH-DPN/PHN, and BSc Nursing courses can now check their results. The results are available at their official website cetcell.mahacet.org. To download the results, students must log in with their email ID and password.

Candidates whose names have appeared in the merit list of MHT CET 2026 are eligible to complete the process of choice filling. The process will take place in online mode. The counseling process for the admission of BHMCT, BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM, MH-DPN/PHN, and BSc nursing courses will be conducted by the CET cell.