MHT CET 2026 result for BHMCT, BCA, BBA, BMS, BSc nursing and other courses declared

MHT CET 2026 result declared: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the results for the MHT CET 2026 for hospitality and tourism, management, and nursing students. Candidates who appeared for BHMCT, BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM, MH-DPN/PHN, and BSc Nursing courses can now check their results. The results are available at their official website cetcell.mahacet.org. To download the results, students must log in with their email ID and password.
Candidates whose names have appeared in the merit list of MHT CET 2026 are eligible to complete the process of choice filling. The process will take place in online mode. The counseling process for the admission of BHMCT, BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM, MH-DPN/PHN, and BSc nursing courses will be conducted by the CET cell.
The merit list will be issued by the authority based on the results. The seat allotment chart for each round of CAP counselling 2026 will be released by the CET cell.
To check the results of the examinations, candidates have to follow the steps mentioned below
Step 1: Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link of result declared.
Step 3: Log in using the registered mail ID and password.
Step 4: Click submit.
Step 5: The results will be shown on the screen.
Step 6: Download and save the results for future reference.
The MHT CET 2026 exam for BBA, BCA, BMS and BMHCT was conducted between April 28 and April 30, 2026, across 36 districts in the state and 12 districts outside the state. Meanwhile, the nursing exam for BSc and GNM courses was conducted between May 6 and May 7, 2026. The BSc nursing exam was held for more than 200 government and private colleges across the state for admission.
Candidates who are eligible have to register and verify their documents. Along with that, they are required to submit their college preference. After this, the seats will be allotted based on the merit ranks, category reservation, and others.