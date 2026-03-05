MHT CET 2026 registrations highest in four years; two-attempt system raises total applications past 11.4 lakh

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has recorded the highest MHT CET registrations in the past four years, with 11,42,610 candidates applying for the 2026 examination across PCM and PCB streams. The surge comes in the very first year the state has introduced a two-attempt format for engineering and pharmacy aspirants, a move that appears to have significantly boosted participation and widened access for candidates seeking a second chance to improve their scores.

According to the data released by the CET Cell, 7,60,981 candidates registered for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group, while 3,81,629 students applied for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group. Together, the numbers take the total registrations to 11.42 lakh, marking a sharp jump compared to previous years.

MHT-CET Number of Candidates MHT-CET Number of Candidates

One of the most notable trends in the data is the consistent year-on-year rise in PCM registrations, which has accelerated sharply this year. In 2025, 4,64,262 students had registered for the PCM group. For 2026, the first attempt alone saw 4,74,656 registrations, reflecting an increase of 10,394 candidates or about 2.24 per cent compared to last year. When the second attempt registrations are included, the PCM total rises to 7,60,981, indicating a significant expansion in participation.

ALSO READ| Seeking admission to a Maharashtra college? You may soon be able to legally challenge fees

The PCB group has also seen a similar increase: 3,81,629 candidates have registered for PCB in 2026, compared to 3,01,073 in 2025. This reflects a steady growth in demand among students aspiring for pharmacy, agriculture and allied science programmes offered through the state entrance exam.

The increase in applications coincides with the introduction of the two-attempt system, which allows candidates to appear for the examination twice in a single admission cycle. Students can choose to take either one or both attempts, with the better score expected to be considered during the admission process, similar to national-level entrance examinations.

In total, 7,40,906 candidates registered for the first attempt across both streams, while 3,83,981 opted for the second attempt. This suggests that a sizable number of students are using the additional opportunity to potentially improve their performance.

Story continues below this ad

Growth of PCM and PCB in the last few years

A comparison of registration numbers over the past four years highlights the scale of the increase. In 2023, a total of 5,91,132 candidates had applied for the exam. The number rose to 6,75,371 in 2024, followed by 7,65,335 registrations in 2025. With 11,42,610 registrations in 2026, the exam has now recorded its highest participation in recent years.

Breaking down the figures further, the PCM stream has grown steadily from 3,13,731 registrations in 2023 to 3,79,794 in 2024 and 4,64,262 in 2025, before reaching 7,60,981 in 2026 when both attempts are combined. The PCB group has also shown consistent growth, increasing from 2,77,401 registrations in 2023 to 2,95,577 in 2024 and 3,01,073 in 2025, before climbing to 3,81,629 this year.

MHT CET 2026 exam schedule and correction window

Meanwhile, the CET Cell has announced that the MHT CET 2026 examinations will be conducted in computer-based mode across multiple centres in Maharashtra. As per the official schedule, the PCM group first attempt will be held from April 11 to April 19, while the second attempt is scheduled between May 14 and May 17.

For the PCB group, the first attempt will be conducted from April 21 to April 26, followed by the second attempt from May 10 to May 11.

Story continues below this ad

Candidates will also get a short opportunity to correct their application details. The MHT CET 2026 form correction window will open on March 5 and remain available until March 7. During this period, students will be allowed to edit specific fields such as name, date of birth, photograph, signature, gender, addition of PCM or PCB group, and the option to appear for the second attempt.