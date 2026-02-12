MHT CET 2026 Registration: Deadline for BTech, MBA, Pharmacy & other courses extends

The computer-based test for MBA and MMS courses will be held from April 6 to 8, with a second attempt scheduled for May 9. (Express Photo/ representative)

MHT CET Registration 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the registration deadline for MHT CET 2026, giving aspirants until February 20 to apply for admission to MBA, MMS, engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture programmes via the official portal, cetcell.mahacet.org. The computer-based test for MBA and MMS courses will be held from April 6 to 8, with a second attempt scheduled for May 9.

For candidates seeking admission to PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Biology) streams, the first phase of the exam will run from April 1 to 26, followed by a second attempt between May 10 and 17. Initially scheduled from January 10 to February 12, the registration window has now been extended until February 20.