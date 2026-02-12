MHT CET 2026 Registration: Deadline for BTech, MBA, Pharmacy & other courses extends

MHT CET Registration 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the registration deadline for MHT CET 2026, giving aspirants until February 20 to apply for admission to MBA, MMS, engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture programmes via the official portal, cetcell.mahacet.org. The computer-based test for MBA and MMS courses will be held from April 6 to 8, with a second attempt scheduled for May 9.
For candidates seeking admission to PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Biology) streams, the first phase of the exam will run from April 1 to 26, followed by a second attempt between May 10 and 17. Initially scheduled from January 10 to February 12, the registration window has now been extended until February 20.
The MHT CET registration fee has been set at Rs 1,500 for general category candidates from Maharashtra and outside the state. For backward classes, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and other gender candidates, the fee is Rs 1,300.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has outlined eligibility and fee details for MHT CET 2026 in its latest notification. Candidates who have not yet generated their APAAR ID must create one through DigiLocker before completing registration.
As per the eligibility criteria, applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks, while reserved category candidates require a minimum of 45 per cent.
For Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates, it is mandatory to upload a Disability Certificate issued by the competent authority or a Unique Disability ID (UDID) card, if available. PwD candidates have also been advised to obtain a UDID card, as it may be required during the Common Admission Process (CAP).
PwD candidates who are eligible to opt for scribes must submit details of two scribes at the time of online application. The details required for each scribe include name, Aadhaar number, recent photograph, bona fide certificate issued by the institution, and the highest qualification certificate.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) will now be held twice a year, beginning with the 2026-27 academic session. The move brings the state-level entrance exam at par with the national Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main), which offers engineering aspirants two chances to improve their performance and secure admissions to professional courses.
The decision was announced by Maharashtra’s Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday, after a review meeting with the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, which conducts various entrance tests for higher education in Maharashtra.
