MHT CET 2026 merit list released at cetcell.mahacet.org; check the stream-wise toppers list

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has issued the MHT CET 2026 merit list on the official website on July 22. All the candidates who registered for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can now download the stream-wise, i.e., PCM or PCB, merit list from cetcell.mahacet.org. Registered students should note that the available merit list for the MHT CET 2026 is issued purely on a provisional basis and is subject to change as per the grievances raised by students.

Along with the release of the MHT CET merit list 2026, the cell has also activated the portal for candidates to raise objections on July 23. The last date to submit grievances has been announced as July 25, 2026, up to 5 PM.