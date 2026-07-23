MHT CET 2026 merit list released at cetcell.mahacet.org; check the stream-wise toppers list

Students can download the MHT CET 2026 Merit list PDF from the official website. If students find any discrepancy in the released MHT CET 2026 merit list, they can use the objection window to get it rectified till July 25.

Written by: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJul 23, 2026 10:44 AM IST
MHT CET 2026 Merit List Released at cetcell.mahacet.orgMHT CET 2026 Merit List is now out at the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org (Express Photo)
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The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has issued the MHT CET 2026 merit list on the official website on July 22. All the candidates who registered for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can now download the stream-wise, i.e., PCM or PCB, merit list from cetcell.mahacet.org. Registered students should note that the available merit list for the MHT CET 2026 is issued purely on a provisional basis and is subject to change as per the grievances raised by students.

Along with the release of the MHT CET merit list 2026, the cell has also activated the portal for candidates to raise objections on July 23. The last date to submit grievances has been announced as July 25, 2026, up to 5 PM.

To download the merit list PDF, both PCM and PCB students will be required to visit the above-mentioned website. If students find any discrepancy in the released MHT CET 2026 merit list, they can use the objection window to get it rectified. While submitting grievances, candidates should ensure that they submit the required documents to support their claim. The status of their request – Accepted or Rejected will be displayed on the portal on login along with an acknowledgement slip.

The MHT CET 2026 Exam for both PCM and PCB stream students was conducted across the state of Maharashtra in two sessions. While the first session was held from April 11 to April 21, 2026, the second session was carried out from May 12 to May 21, 2026. The CAP or the counselling process is currently underway, and the final MHT CET 2026 Merit List will be released after reviewing all the objections raised by candidates on July 27. All the candidates shortlisted under the final merit list will be able to submit their Option Form for CAP Round-I from July 28 to 30, 2026. The MHT CET CAP Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I will be uploaded online on August 2, 2026.

MHT CET 2026 Provisional Merit List: Check the list of PCB Toppers

To know the names of all the PCB stream students who have obtained top 10 positions in the provisional MHT CET 2026 Merit List, refer to the table given below:

S. No. Candidate Name MHT CET Percentile
1 Aaddya Nitin Deshmukh 99.9715515
2 Omisha Ankur Jain 99.9930026
3 Yash Sumeet Bansal 99.9646706
4 Shiv Rameshkumar Panchal 99.9724355
5 Aditya Shailendra Gondhalekar 99.9759152
6 Arya Prashant Pawar 99.9792842
7 Janhavi Sandeep Kulkarni 99.9544611
8 Rohit Narayanan 99.9573273
9 Soham Sandip Kinge 99.9621915
10 Yash Satyavan Dushing 87.2248719

MHT CET Merit List 2026: Know the PCM toppers

Candidates can check the following table to know the names of students who have obtained top 10 ranks in the MHT CET Merit List 2026 for PCM stream.

S. No. Name MHT CET Percentile
1 Aaddya Nitin Deshmukh 99.9715515
2 Omisha Ankur Jain 99.9930026
3 Yash Sumeet Bansal 99.9646706
4 Shiv Rameshkumar Panchal 99.9724355
5 Aditya Shailendra Gondhalekar 99.9759152
6 Arya Prashant Pawar 99.9792842 
7 Janhavi Sandeep Kulkarni 99.9544611
8 Rohit Narayanan 99.9573273
9 Soham Sandip Kinge 99.9621915
10 Yash Satyavan Dushing 87.2248719

 

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