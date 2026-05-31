MHT CET 2026 MBA/MMS Results: Cell releases first attempt scorecards at cetcell.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the MHT CET 2026 Result for the first attempt for MBA and MMS courses. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their scorecards from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org using their registered login credentials.
The MHT CET 2026 MBA and MMS first attempt examination was conducted from April 6 to 8, 2026. With the result now out, thousands of management aspirants across Maharashtra can assess their performance.
The Maharashtra CET Cell has released the final answer key for the MHT CET 2026 PCM group 1st attempt. Of the 76 objections raised across Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, 16 were accepted as valid. Physics saw the highest corrections, with 12 questions now eliminated.
The CET Cell will award full marks to all candidates for these 12 Physics questions from exam sessions conducted between April 11 and 20. In Chemistry, 2 questions from the April 11 and April 19 sessions were also found to have errors. Full marks will be granted to candidates for these as well. Mathematics recorded 2 valid objections. The final scores will be calculated based on this revised key.
Step 1: Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “View MBA CET Score Card” link under the MAH CET 2026 (MBA/MMS) tab
Step 3: A new webpage will open — enter your registered email ID and password
Step 4: Enter the security pin and click the download button
Step 5: The MAH CET 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download the PDF and take a printout for future use
The MAH MBA CET 2026 scorecard is a document that candidates will need throughout the admission process. It includes key details such as the candidate’s MBA and MMS CET percentile, result date, the course applied for through CET, and other personal information. Candidates are advised to download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future reference during counselling and document verification rounds.
With the first attempt result now declared, candidates who are not satisfied with their scores still have the option of the second attempt to improve their percentile. The CET Cell is expected to announce the centralised admission process (CAP) schedule shortly, through which seats will be allotted across MBA and MMS colleges in Maharashtra.
Registrations for the CET examinations have seen a sharp rise this year, growing by more than 28 per cent over 2025, with around 18.12 lakh students signing up. This follows a steady upward trend. In 2024, candidate registrations had climbed by roughly 11 per cent to 13.02 lakh across Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture streams.
The CET Cell attributes much of this growth to its ongoing efforts to build a more technology-driven and student-friendly examination system, with a focus on broadening access for students across Maharashtra, where over half – 54.8 per cent of the population lives in rural areas.
In 2025, a total of 4,64,263 candidates had registered for the PCM group, out of which 4,22,663 appeared for the examination, reflecting an attendance rate of 91.04 per cent. The MHT CET PCM 2025 result was declared on June 16, with 22 students achieving a perfect 100th percentile. For the PCB group, around 3,01,072 candidates had registered, of whom 2,82,737 appeared for the test.