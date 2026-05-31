MHT CET 2026 MBA/MMS Results: Cell releases first attempt scorecards at cetcell.mahacet.org

The results of MHT CET session one have been released (image: ai generated)

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the MHT CET 2026 Result for the first attempt for MBA and MMS courses. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their scorecards from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org using their registered login credentials.

The MHT CET 2026 MBA and MMS first attempt examination was conducted from April 6 to 8, 2026. With the result now out, thousands of management aspirants across Maharashtra can assess their performance.

The Maharashtra CET Cell has released the final answer key for the MHT CET 2026 PCM group 1st attempt. Of the 76 objections raised across Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, 16 were accepted as valid. Physics saw the highest corrections, with 12 questions now eliminated.