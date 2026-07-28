MHT CET 2026 Final merit list released at fe2026.mahacet.org; check steps to download

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has published the MHT CET 2026 final merit list for students seeking admission in first-year BE and BTech programmes through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) today, on July 28. Candidates who applied for counselling can check the final merit list on the official website at fe2026.mahacet.org. In order to check their status, candidates are required to sign in at the portal using their login credentials, i.e. Application ID and Date of Birth (DOB).
The CET Cell, in its notice, said that all the candidates who had completed their registration process on or before 5 PM on July 19 and those who submitted grievances during the stipulated time frame have been considered for the generation of the final Merit List and are assigned a Merit Number. As mentioned on the online portal, the final MHT CET 2026 merit list will be available to candidates upon login. The CET Cell has advised students to carefully go through all the details mentioned on the released MHT CET 2026 final merit list.
PCM students can follow the easy steps mentioned below to successfully access the MHT CET 2026 final merit list from the official website:
Step 1: Go to the official MHT CET 2026 website – fe2026.mahacet.org
Step 2: On the homepage of the site, tap on the active link titled “Check Final Merit List Status” under the important link section.
Step 3: Enter your login credentials – Application ID and Date of birth (DOB) at the sign-in portal.
Step 4: Tap on ‘Submit’.
Step 5: The MHT CET 2026 final merit list PDF will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Use the download icon to save the file.
Once downloaded students can check their personal and academic details such as their Name, Qualifying Marks, category, gender, reservation, and special reservation. In case of any error or discrepancy found in the details in upcoming stages, the seat allocation to the students will be cancelled automatically.
In its notice, CET Cell has reiterated that the final merit list only provide candidates with the information about their relative position and does not confirm their admission to any course or institute.
Those who have been shortlisted under the final merit list can now submit their Option Form for the CAP Round-I from July 28 to July 30, 2026. The cell will release the MHT CET Provisional Allotment for CAP Round-I in online mode at the above-mentioned website on August 2, 2026.