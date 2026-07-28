MHT CET 2026 Final merit list released at fe2026.mahacet.org; check steps to download

MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List has been released at fe2026.mahacet.org (Photo: screenshot from the official website)

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has published the MHT CET 2026 final merit list for students seeking admission in first-year BE and BTech programmes through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) today, on July 28. Candidates who applied for counselling can check the final merit list on the official website at fe2026.mahacet.org. In order to check their status, candidates are required to sign in at the portal using their login credentials, i.e. Application ID and Date of Birth (DOB).

The CET Cell, in its notice, said that all the candidates who had completed their registration process on or before 5 PM on July 19 and those who submitted grievances during the stipulated time frame have been considered for the generation of the final Merit List and are assigned a Merit Number. As mentioned on the online portal, the final MHT CET 2026 merit list will be available to candidates upon login. The CET Cell has advised students to carefully go through all the details mentioned on the released MHT CET 2026 final merit list.