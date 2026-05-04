MHT CET 2026 city intimation slip out: How to download at cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET 2026 city intimation slip for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) candidates. Aspirants can download the slip from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, using their registered email ID and password. The MHT-CET document contains the allotted exam date, shift timings, and the city of the exam centre; however, the admit cards will be released later. For more updates on MHT-CET admit card, syllabus and counselling, check IE Education.

As per the schedule, the MHT CET 2026 PCB examination (Session 2) will be conducted on May 10 and 11 for admission to BAgri and BPharm programmes for the 2026–27 academic year. The computer-based test will be held in two shifts — 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm—across 189 centres in 36 districts of Maharashtra. The PCB group exam is conducted for admissions to agriculture and pharmacy courses offered by government and private colleges across the state.