MHT CET 2026 city intimation slip out: How to download at cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET 2026 city intimation slip for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) candidates. Aspirants can download the slip from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, using their registered email ID and password. The MHT-CET document contains the allotted exam date, shift timings, and the city of the exam centre; however, the admit cards will be released later. For more updates on MHT-CET admit card, syllabus and counselling, check IE Education.
As per the schedule, the MHT CET 2026 PCB examination (Session 2) will be conducted on May 10 and 11 for admission to BAgri and BPharm programmes for the 2026–27 academic year. The computer-based test will be held in two shifts — 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm—across 189 centres in 36 districts of Maharashtra. The PCB group exam is conducted for admissions to agriculture and pharmacy courses offered by government and private colleges across the state.
Candidates can download the city intimation slip by visiting the official website, clicking on the CET link, logging in with their credentials, and selecting the option to view the city slip. They are advised to carefully verify all details and keep a copy for reference. Earlier, over 2.84 lakh candidates appeared for Session 1 of the MHT CET 2026 PCB exam, which was conducted from April 21 to 26.
The CET Cell has also recorded a significant rise in participation, witnessing over 28% growth compared to 2025. This year, approximately 18.12 lakh students have registered for the entrance exams. In 2024 alone, applications increased by around 11%, reaching 13.02 lakh candidates across Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture streams. A key factor behind this expansion has been the CET Cell’s shift toward technology-driven, student-centric examination systems aimed at improving access, especially for Maharashtra’s diverse population, including the 54.8% residing in rural areas.
As per a press note shared by MHT-CET, they have set a target of reaching around 18 lakh unique student participation annually by 2029–2030.