MHT CET 2026: Maharashtra CET Cell releases updated answers for PCB Group first attempt

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Maharashtra has released the final objection redressal report for the MAH-MHT-CET 2026 physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) group first attempt. Following a thorough evaluation of the challenges raised by candidates, the CET Cell has validated objections against two unique questions and subsequently updated the official answer key. The official website to check the revised answers is cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH-MHT-CET 2026 PCB group first attempt examination was conducted in a computer-based format across 11 distinct sessions between April 21 and April 26. To maintain transparency and accuracy in the examination process, the authorities had previously activated an online objection tracker on May 11. This allowed appearing candidates to review their response sheets and submit formal objections against any discrepancies found in the question papers or provisional answer keys.