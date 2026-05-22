MHT CET 2026: Maharashtra CET Cell releases updated answers for PCB Group first attempt

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Maharashtra has released the final objection redressal report for the MAH-MHT-CET 2026 physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) group first attempt. Following a thorough evaluation of the challenges raised by candidates, the CET Cell has validated objections against two unique questions and subsequently updated the official answer key. The official website to check the revised answers is cetcell.mahacet.org.
The MAH-MHT-CET 2026 PCB group first attempt examination was conducted in a computer-based format across 11 distinct sessions between April 21 and April 26. To maintain transparency and accuracy in the examination process, the authorities had previously activated an online objection tracker on May 11. This allowed appearing candidates to review their response sheets and submit formal objections against any discrepancies found in the question papers or provisional answer keys.
According to the official notice released by the Commissioner of the Maharashtra State CET Cell, a total of two unique objections were received from the candidates. Upon evaluation by a panel of subject-matter experts, both submitted objections were found to be technically valid, prompting immediate corrective measures.
The specific changes applied to the MHT-CET 2026 PCB answer key are detailed below:
– Chemistry (April 21 morning shift): Discrepancies were identified in the English medium question paper under Question ID 206802. The expert committee approved the grievance, and the official Answer Key has been updated accordingly.
– Biology (April 25 morning shift): A valid objection was sustained for the English medium section under Question ID 208473. The Answer Key for this session has also been updated to reflect the correct resolution.
With the objection redressal process for the first attempt now finalised, the CET Cell will proceed with evaluating the revised response sheets to compile the final scores. State cell officials have advised candidates to consider these changes while calculating their estimated percentiles.
Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can access the complete redressal report and monitor upcoming schedule updates for subsequent result declarations by visiting the official website at Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell.