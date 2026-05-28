MHT CET 2026 Answer Keys: Objection window opens for PCM second attempt provisional script

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has released the provisional answer key for the MAH-MHT CET 2026 PCM Second Attempt, along with the response sheet and question papers. Candidates can access the answer key by using their application number, roll number, and password on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org or mahacet.org
The phase 2 PCM examinations of MHT CET 2026 were held on May 10 and 11. With the answer key now live, candidates can cross-check their responses and estimate their likely scores ahead of the result declaration. Earlier, on May 20, the CET Cell had released the PCM answer key and response sheet for the first attempt of the examination.
Candidates dissatisfied with the provisional MHT CET PCM 2026 answer key can raise objections until May 30, 2026. To submit challenges, applicants need to log in to the MHT CET 2026 PCM objection tracking portal and select the “objection tracking” option. A fee of Rs 1,000 per question will have to be paid for each objection raised. The fee structure is designed to ensure that only genuine, well-considered challenges are submitted by candidates.
Step 1: To download the MHT CET second attempt answer key, candidates must visit the official MHT CET portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.
Step 2: Select the link for the MHT CET 2026 answer key
Step 3: Enter their roll number and password, and then download and save the answer key PDF for future reference.
Step 4: To challenge the provisional answer key, open the objection tracker portal, select the question they wish to challenge.
Step 5: Mark the answer the student deems correct, complete the payment of the objection fee, and submit the challenge form online.
In the MHT CET examination pattern, Physics and Chemistry sections carry 1 mark for each question, while the Mathematics section awards 2 marks per question. The total marks allotted for Physics and Chemistry together are 100, and the Mathematics section also carries 100 marks.