MHT CET 2026 Answer Keys: Objection window opens for PCM second attempt provisional script

Candidates can access the answer key by using their application number, roll number, and password on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org or mahacet.org (File)

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has released the provisional answer key for the MAH-MHT CET 2026 PCM Second Attempt, along with the response sheet and question papers. Candidates can access the answer key by using their application number, roll number, and password on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org or mahacet.org

The phase 2 PCM examinations of MHT CET 2026 were held on May 10 and 11. With the answer key now live, candidates can cross-check their responses and estimate their likely scores ahead of the result declaration. Earlier, on May 20, the CET Cell had released the PCM answer key and response sheet for the first attempt of the examination.