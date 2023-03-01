scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

MHT CET 2023: Registration begins for MAH-LLB 5 years exam, steps to apply

MHT CET 2023: The entrance test is scheduled to be conducted on April 2 and the last date to fill the online application form is March 11.

MAH LLB 5 years registration beginsThe entrance test is scheduled to be conducted on April 2. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

MHT CET 2023: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra today started the registration process for MAH LLB 5 years 2023 examination. Eligible and interested candidate can apply for the examination through the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Read |MAH-MCA CET 2023: Registration process begins; steps to apply

The entrance test is scheduled to be conducted on April 2 and the last date to fill the online application form is March 11.

MHT CET 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Choose the MAH-LLB 5 years tab given on the home page

Step 3: Click on the registration link. New candidates have to register while others have to login into the protal

Step 4: Complete the form by filing in important credentials and submit the documents

Step 5: Pay the required fee and download the payment receipt for future references.

Also Read
IIT Kharagpur BS course
New Course by IITs: 4-year BS programme with 6 specialisations at IIT Kha...
AIR 2 Sneha Pareekh shares her story
JEE Main Toppers' Tips: 'Regular studies is the key to success,' says las...
cbse class 12th chemistry paper analysis
CBSE Class 12th Chemistry exam analysis: 'Most questions from NCERT, diff...
NMC proposes changes in NEET UG
NEET UG: Counselling, limited years of study, internship and more - NMC r...

According to the official notice, the written test will consist of 150 questions and candidates will be allotted 2 hours for completing the test. There will be no negative marking and 1 mark will be awarded for each correct answer.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-03-2023 at 12:30 IST
Next Story

Exclusive | Shahid Kapoor says Jersey failure broke his heart: ‘The universe was not kind’

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close