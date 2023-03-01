MHT CET 2023: Registration begins for MAH-LLB 5 years exam, steps to apply

MHT CET 2023: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra today started the registration process for MAH LLB 5 years 2023 examination. Eligible and interested candidate can apply for the examination through the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

The entrance test is scheduled to be conducted on April 2 and the last date to fill the online application form is March 11.

MHT CET 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Choose the MAH-LLB 5 years tab given on the home page

Step 3: Click on the registration link. New candidates have to register while others have to login into the protal

Step 4: Complete the form by filing in important credentials and submit the documents

Step 5: Pay the required fee and download the payment receipt for future references.

According to the official notice, the written test will consist of 150 questions and candidates will be allotted 2 hours for completing the test. There will be no negative marking and 1 mark will be awarded for each correct answer.