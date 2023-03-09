MHT CET 2023: Registration begins for BE, B Pharmacy and more courses; how to apply

MHT-CET 2023, BE/BTech: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on Wednesday began registration for BE/BTech, B Pharmacy and agricultural courses. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website— mhtcet2023.mahacet.org.

The registration window will close on April 7 (without late fees). Candidates apply with late fees of Rs 500 from April 8 to 15.

MHT-CET 2023, BE/BTech: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website— mhtcet2023.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the tab for new registration

Step 3: Enter your details such as name, date of birth and more

Step 4: Once registered, login using your application number and password

Step 5: Enter the required details and upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference

As per the tentative schedule, the exam will be conducted from May 9 to 13 for PCM subjects and from May 15 to 20 for PCB subjects.

The entrance test will be a computer based test. The application fee for open category candidates from Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra state (OMS) is Rs 800. Fees for candidates belonging to class categories and PwD candidates from Maharashtra is Rs 600.