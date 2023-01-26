MHT-CET 2023: Official website launched, MAH-LLB exam date changed; check new schedule

MHT-CET 2023: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has launched the official website for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2023. The online application process, admit card, and scorecard release for all the MHT CET 2023 examinations will be conducted on this official website — cetcell.mahacet.org
MAH-LLB (5 years) test has also been rescheduled to April 2 by the cell. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 1, 2023.
|Name of Examination
|Dates
|MAH-MBA/MMS-CET
|March 18 and 19, 2023
|MAH-MCA-CET
|March 25 and 26, 2023
|MAH-LLB (5-year integrated course)
|April 2, 2023
|MAH-BA/BSc-BEd CET
|April 2, 2023
|MAH-LLB (3-year integrated course)
|April 2 and 3, 2023
|MAH-BHMCT
|April 20, 2023
|MAH-BPlanning CET
|April 23, 2023
|MAH-MPEd CET
|CET Online- April 23, 2023
Field test- April 24 to 26, 2023
|MAH-BEd and ELCT-CET
|April 23 to 25, 2023
|MAH-BPEd-CET
|CET Online- May 3, 2023
Field test- May 4 to 6, 2023
|MAH-AAC CET (Offline mode)
|April 16, 2023
|MAH-MEd CET
|May 9, 2023
|MAH-MArch CET
|April 30 2023
|MAH-MHMCT CET
|April 30 2023
|MAH-BDesign CET
|April 30 2023
|MHTCET
|PCM- May 9 to 13, 2023
PCB- May 15 to 20, 2023
For full exam schedule candidates can refer to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org
The Maharashtra State CET Cell has also released the course-wise syllabus and marking scheme for MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023, MHT CET 2023, MAH LLB (5 years) CET 2023, MAH LLB (3 years) CET 2023, and various other entrance tests for the academic year 2023-24.