Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
MHT-CET 2023: Official website launched, MAH-LLB exam date changed; check new schedule

MHT-CET 2023: Candidates can check the exam schedule, application process, and score cards on the recently launched official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has launched the official website for MHT CET 2023-24MAH-LLB 5yrs test has also been rescheduled to April 2 by the cell. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 1, 2023. Image Source: Unsplash
MHT-CET 2023: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has launched the official website for  Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2023. The online application process, admit card, and scorecard release for all the MHT CET 2023 examinations will be conducted on this official website — cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH-LLB (5 years) test has also been rescheduled to April 2 by the cell. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 1, 2023.

MHT-CET 2023: Exam Calendar

Name of Examination Dates
MAH-MBA/MMS-CET March 18 and 19, 2023
MAH-MCA-CET March 25 and 26, 2023
MAH-LLB (5-year integrated course) April 2, 2023
MAH-BA/BSc-BEd CET April 2, 2023
MAH-LLB (3-year integrated course) April 2 and 3, 2023
MAH-BHMCT April 20, 2023
MAH-BPlanning CET April 23, 2023
MAH-MPEd CET CET Online- April 23, 2023
Field test- April 24 to 26, 2023
MAH-BEd and ELCT-CET April 23 to 25, 2023
MAH-BPEd-CET CET Online- May 3, 2023
Field test- May 4 to 6, 2023
MAH-AAC CET (Offline mode) April 16, 2023
MAH-MEd CET May 9, 2023
MAH-MArch CET April 30 2023
MAH-MHMCT CET April 30 2023
MAH-BDesign CET April 30 2023
MHTCET PCM- May 9 to 13, 2023
PCB- May 15 to 20, 2023

For full exam schedule candidates can refer to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State CET Cell has also released the course-wise syllabus and marking scheme for MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023, MHT CET 2023, MAH LLB (5 years) CET 2023, MAH LLB (3 years) CET 2023, and various other entrance tests for the academic year 2023-24.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 16:01 IST
