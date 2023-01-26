MHT-CET 2023: Official website launched, MAH-LLB exam date changed; check new schedule

MAH-LLB 5yrs test has also been rescheduled to April 2 by the cell. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 1, 2023. Image Source: Unsplash

MHT-CET 2023: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has launched the official website for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2023. The online application process, admit card, and scorecard release for all the MHT CET 2023 examinations will be conducted on this official website — cetcell.mahacet.org