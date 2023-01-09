MHT-CET 2023: Tentative exam schedule released; check dates

MHT-CET 2023: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra today released the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2023 exam schedule. Interested and eligible candidates can check the MHT CET 2023 schedule at the official website of MHT CET — cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the schedule, BTech/BE examination for Physics, Chemistry and Maths (PCM) will be held from May 9 to 13, 2023 and for Physics, Chemistry & Biology (PCB) will be held from May 15 to 20, 2023.

B Pharmacy exams will be held on May 20, 2023.

MAH-MBA / MMS-CET exams will be held on March 18 & 19, 2023.

MAH-MCA-CET/ exams will be held on March 25 & 26, 2023.

MAH-LLB 5yrs exams will be held on April 1, 2023, and MAH-LLB-CET 3yrs exams will be held on May 2 and 3, 2023.

There are more examinations that are conducted under the State Common Entrance Test, Maharashtra, for more details candidates can visit the official website of MHT CET — cetcell.mahacet.org.