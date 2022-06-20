MHT CET 2022: Tips and tricks to ace common entrance exam

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is going to conduct the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 examination in online mode from August 5 to 11, for PCM students and August 12 to 20, for PCB students. The MHT CET exam 2022 will be conducted in two shifts – morning and afternoon.

Some points that students can follow to give an edge to their exam preparation are: revise the important topics, solve sample questions papers and focus more on weak areas, learn about time management, etc.

MHT CET 2022 preparation tips and tricks

Make a time table – MHT CET aspirants should make a time table for the exam preparation and allot equal time to each subject. It is important to stick to the time table prepared for preparation.

Solve previous year question papers – Aspirants are advised to solve as many sample question papers on a daily basis as possible. This will help in assessing the level of their exam preparation and will also help analyse their weak areas and work on them.

MHT CET 2022 test series – Giving online test series helps applicants understand the MHT CET exam pattern, syllabus and the type of questions asked in the exam as well as framing. With the help of the online test series, applicants can learn about time management and inturn increase their speed and accuracy.

Focus on each subject – Focus on the core subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics that will improve the MHT CET result 2022. Don’t take up too many topics at once. Here are some important topics from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology that you should not miss.

Physics: Kinetic Theory of Gases and radiation, Atoms, Molecules and Nuclei, Oscillations, Rotational Motion, Electrostatics, Electromagnetic Induction, Magnetic Effects of Current, Semiconductors, Wave Motion and more.

Chemistry: Chemical Thermodynamics and Energetics, Coordination Compounds, p-Block elements, d-Block and f-Block elements, Alcohol Phenol Ether, Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen, Solid State, Chemical Kinetics, Solutions and Colligative Properties, etc.

Mathematics: Integration, Trigonometry, Functions, Calculus, Three Dimensional Geometry, Differentiation, Probability, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Vectors and more.

Choose best books – Selecting the most apt books while preparing for the MHT CET exam 2022 is very important. Aspirants must make sure that preparation books must be on the latest exam syllabus and pattern. Check the list of best books for MHT CET 2022 in the table below.

Books Authors Publication Chemistry for MHT CET (MCQ) Mayur Mehta and Chitra Joshi Marvel Publication Marvel Physics for Medical & Engineering Entrance Exam A. J. Bapat Marvel Prakashan Pradnya’s Objective Mathematics C. S. Patil Nikita Publication, Latur MH CET Engineering Solved Papers with 5 Complete Mock Tests Various Experts Arihant Publications

Take breaks while studying – Applicants must take breaks while studying as studying for a long duration of time at a go is not always productive. So, breaks are required as these help students to keep their mind fresh and increase in concentration level.