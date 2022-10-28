scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

MHT-CET 2022: Second round of counselling for LLB 5 years begins; check details here

MHT-CET 2022, LLB 5 Years: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has begun the second round of counselling for LLB 5 years (integrated), candidates can register online at llb5cap22.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2022, LLB 5 years: The final list will be released on November 10. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/ Representative Image)

MHT-CET 2022, LLB 5 Years: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra today began the second round of MHT-CET counselling 2022 for LLB 5 years (integrated). Interested and eligible candidates can register online at the official website– llb5cap22.mahacet.org.

Read |MHT CET 2022 final round merit list released: Check at mahacet.org

The candidates can register online from October 27 till 31. During this time frame they can edit their application form, upload the required documents and fill the compulsory option form.

MHT-CET 2022 LLB 5 Year (Integrated) Counselling Round 2: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website of – llb5cap22.mahacet.org or cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: If you go on cetcell.mahacet.org then click on CAP Portal Admission for academic year 2022-23

Step 3: Click on LLB 5 years integrated tab on the right hand side column

Step 4: Once redirected to llb5cap22.mahacet.org, click on new registration

Step 5: Enter your credentials such as registration number and roll number

Step 6: Enter/Edit the necessary information

Step 7: Upload the necessary documents

Step 8: Cross-check, save and submit

Step 9: Fill the application fee

Step 10: Save and download the application for future reference

The alphabetical merit list for round two will be displayed on November 3. The resolution to grievances and editing of application form (if required) will take place from November 3 to 7. The final merit list will be published on November 10. Candidates have to report to their allotted colleges from November 15 to 18.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 12:02:53 am
