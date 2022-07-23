scorecardresearch
MHT-CET 2022 revised exam schedule, hall ticket release dates announced

MHT CET 2022: The hall tickets for MHT CET 2022 (PCM Group) will be released on July 26 and the exams will be conducted on August 5 to August 11. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
July 23, 2022 11:58:52 am
MHT CET, CETCandidates can check schedule at the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org (Representative image)

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra released the revised exam schedule and hall ticket release schedule for various Common Entrance Test )CETs) conducted for college admissions. Candidates can check schedule at the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org

As per the notification, the hall ticket for MArch-CET will be released today and the exam will be conducted on August 2. The hall tickets for MHT CET 2022 (PCM Group) will be released on July 26 and the exams will be conducted on August 5 to August 11. 

The MHT-CET for PCB Group will be conducted from August 12 to August 20 and the hall ticket will be released on August 2. The entrance exam for MBA/MMS will be held from August 23 to August 25 and the hall ticket will be released on August 13. 

Currently, admissions to courses like engineering, law and others are based on the CET marks. However, from next year, performance of students in Class 12 and the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Maharashtra will be considered equally while declaring the merit list for undergraduate professional and technical courses.  

