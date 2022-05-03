MHT CET 2022 revised exam dates announced; check new schedule here

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the rescheduled dates for the MHT CET 2022 for several courses such as BA-BEd, and BSc-BEd integrated courses; BPEd, LLb, and more. Those who applied to appear in the exams can check revised exam dates at the official website – mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

State’s Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant has announced the revised exam schedule for all CET for the academic session 2022-23. The MHT CET 2022 exam for engineering will be conducted from August 5 to August 11, 2022and the pharmacy entrance exam is scheduled from August 12 to 20, 2022.

The MAH MCA CET exam is scheduled on August 4 and 5 and the entrance test for the three-year LLB course will be held on August 3 and 4. The MAH 5-year LLB course will conduct from August 2 and MAH hotel management will be held on August 21, 2022. MHT CET exams were rescheduled due to a clash with JEE Main 2022 and NEET 2022 exams.