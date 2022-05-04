MHT-CET 2022 registration deadline extended; check details

Candidates can now register for MHT-CET 2022 until midnight on May 11, 2022. The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended deadline to register for total of five CETs. The decision is taken after receiving several requests for the same from aspiring candidates as well as parents.

As per the new extended deadline, interested candidates can register online until midnight on May 11, 2022. This extended deadline will be applicable for total of five CETs – MHT-CET, MBA/MMS, MCA, M-ARC and M-HMCT.

The Maharashtra CET Cell issued a circular regarding this on Wednesday. “The CET Cell was receiving constant requests from candidates and parents to allow more days for registration process. Considering the students’ welfare, this decision is taken to extend registration deadline for these five courses. This will be last extension in registration deadline,” states the circular, issued by the Commissioner of the CET Cell.